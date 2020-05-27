Lexington City Board Workshop Discusses Playground, Budget and Other Items

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the city of Lexington conducted their monthly workshop meeting through the Webex application on Tuesday evening May 19, 2020. The public also had access by either video or phone. The workshop is a non-voting session. The board discussed the bids for the new playground that will be built at Guy B. Amis Park. The city of Lexington was awarded $200,000 by the Tennessee Department of Conservation Local Parks Office on…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

