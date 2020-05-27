LCSS Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Education for the Lexington City School System met on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020. In discussing the plans for the new school year and the start date, Director of Schools Cindy Olive said that “We are planning to start school on time and stick to our set calendar as best we can.”

The board also approved the federal FY20-21 consolidated application, ELA textbook adoption and…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!