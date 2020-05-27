Henderson County Commission Meets, Presents Budget

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in the Lexington High School cafeteria on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020. The additional space was needed to be able to meet in person and stay within the COVID-19 guidelines. The commission approved the following notaries: Tirinda Gross, Mary Holland, Bethany Phillips, Debra Vineyard, Jessica Hope Acred and Trista D. Adkins. The commission also approved the year end transfers, the resolution authorizing the issuance of the rural school refunding bond, a work-from-home COVID-19 related personnel policy, equipment transfers, equipment surplus, and…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!