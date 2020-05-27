H.C.S.O Involved with Manhunt in Reagan

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office and other agencies, including a helicopter, were involved in searching for an Hispanic male in the Reagan on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

A BOLO, or be on the look out, was issued for Juan Machado Garcia, age 26 years, brown eyed, black hair (longer in the back short on top). His height was identified a approximately 5′ 5” and weight at about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

