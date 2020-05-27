Festival of the Lakes Still On for July 4, 2020

Article by W. Clay Crook-

According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce the decision has been made to move forward with the annual Festival of the Lakes at Beech Lake on July 4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the event will not begin until 5:00 p.m. Although several of the traditional events will be missed, there will still be some water events for the children courtesy of…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

