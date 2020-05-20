Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the town of Scotts Hill met on Monday evening, May 18, 2020, observing social distancing and personal protection equipment as directed by the COVID-19 restrictions. The board approved the minutes from the March 2, 2020 and from the March 12, 2020 special called meetings. There was not a meeting in April due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Interviews for a person for the water department had been put on hold due to the pandemic restrictions, as well as the removal of the four way stop light at the Austin’s Crossing intersection. The light can be removed per TDOT, and stop signs used.

The board also approved the following measures: the first reading on ordinance to amend the FY2019/2020 budget on the government equipment sale by the police department; the first reading on ordinance to amend the FY2019/2020 budget to purchase police vehicles; and the first reading on ordinance to…

