Henderson County Steady at Twelve Cases of COVID-19, State Restrictions Grow Fewer

Article by W. Clay Crook-

After the lifting of Governor Lee’s stay-at-home order, Henderson County over the next two weeks went from ten to twelve cases of COVID-19. Ten of those cases have recovered and there have been a total of 840 negative tests for Henderson County.

With the trending on the decline statewide, minus targeted testing of several prison facilities, Governor Lee made an announcement on the plans to lift the capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail to instead focus on social distancing best practices effective May 22, 2020.

The state will issue guidelines to facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22nd, and new Tennessee Pledge guidelines will be released.

“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen. Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our state continues to see downward trends in case growth and meets the White House criteria for a phased reopening. This progress has been hard-won, and we can…

For complete coverage, see the May 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

