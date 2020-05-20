Class of 2020 Celebrates a Year They’ll Never Forget

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Graduation was a different event this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions, with ceremonies being held outside on the football fields for each school. Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson said that this was the first time for an outdoor graduation on the football field for Scotts Hill, and that “It has been twenty years or more since one has been on the field at Lexington.” The rules and regulations for graduating were also much different as state social distancing guidelines limited each graduate to only four visitors’ tickets. To give others a chance to participate in the graduation as it occurred livestreaming was used and WZLT-99.3 provided a live broadcast.

Each guest was required to have an official entrance bracelet attached to their wrist and no one was permitted entry without one, regardless of age. The bracelet also had to be worn at all times during the ceremony. Guests, as well as graduates, were asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines when entering the stadiums, while inside the stadiums, and when exiting the stadium. Seating was arranged in groups of four throughout the stadiums and marked with an “X”. Guests were not allowed to come down to the field or the surrounding areas, but graduates did have the opportunity to march around the stadiums at the end of the ceremony for…

