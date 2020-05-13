Veteran’s Family Remembered by A Soldier’s Child Foundation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Alicia Pruett Melton, with American Legion Riders of Post #77 Lexington, shared a touching story of remembrance that recently happened for her daughter Angela McCasland and her granddaughter Cambrie McCasland. Cambrie’s dad was SPC John D. McCasland who passed away in 2018 in Fort Bliss, Texas. A Soldier’s Child Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in Smyrna, Tennessee, that is dedicated to keeping the legacy of the fallen soldier alive by celebrating the birthday of his or her children. The founder, Daryl Mackin, personally delivered a package from Operation Beef Stew to the McCasland home in Lexington on Thursday, May 7, 2020. “Right now, they are doing Operation Beef Stew, and on the kids birthdays and on…

For the complete story, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

