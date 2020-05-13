Underwood Receives Sentence for Sexual Battery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jonathan Luke Underwood, age 36 at the time of his arrest on November 14, 2018, was charged with harassment and rape. His indictment was filed on February 1, 2019. A jury found him to be guilty of sexual battery in the Circuit Court of Henderson County on February 20, 2020. He was sentenced before Judge Roy Morgan on April 7, 2020, to two years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, with…

For the complete story, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!