Suspect at Creekside Incident Identified

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Police Department announced that they currently have active warrants for the arrest of Mr. Stanley Kyle Tucker, age 26. “Mr. Tucker is wanted in connection with the burglary of Creekside Farms Flea Market on Sunday, May 3, 2020,” the release said. Tucker was identified from images taken by video surveillance footage in the building and were…

For the complete story, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

