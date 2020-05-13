Restaurants Phase in Re-Opening

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although Governor Lee relaxed the restrictions on restaurants on May 1, 2020, many patrons and businesses alike have favored a slower re-opening schedule. Big Cats began its soft opening of dine-in service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, exercising the following cautions: “There will be few things that we need for everyone to remember. No more than six people in a group. If you aren’t feeling well remember that we have carry out or curb side pickup. Remember social distancing. We will also not be serving the pizza buffet until further notice. We will no longer be having a self-serve salad bar however will we be opening a cafeteria style salad bar soon.” For the meantime buffet area has been enclosed and is being decorated. “We are taking all necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this time,” said owner Daniel Lewis.

Leah’s Country Side Diner, on the east side of town, followed similar opening procedures and enjoyed steady dine in business all throughout the weekend. “It has gone really well for us,” Leah Williams said, and has a good feeling about getting back on…

For the complete article, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!