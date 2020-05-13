National Day of Prayer Celebrated

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first few notices for the National Day of Prayer, May 7, 2020, were for a online and drive-in event, but with great weather and lessening of the COVID-19 restrictions, County Mayor Eddie Bray welcomed an outdoor event on the southside of the courthouse, with social distancing guidelines in place. Scripture was read by Dr. Stan Wafler of the Beech River Association and the National Anthem by Mrs. Bonnie Beecham.

The prayer for government leaders was led by Rev. Rodney Campbell; for the military by County Mayor Eddie Bray; for businesses by Rev. David Leslie, First Bank; for schools by Mr. Steve Lindsey, Lexington High School; for churches…

For the complete story, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

