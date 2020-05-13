Highlight of the Week: Lexington High School Tigers Baseball

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming into the third week of covering the senior players in sports that were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, this week we would like to highlight the Lexington High School Tigers baseball team.

As we have in the past, the staff of The Lexington Progress will be seeking comments and thoughts from senior players who didn’t get to experience the last season of their high school athletic careers. We will continue to list players in alphabetical order by their first names. Let’s get started with the players for this week.

First, we have Braxton Grice. Braxton’s parents are Rudy and Rebekah Grice and Ashley Gaines. He is a pitcher for the LHS baseball team. His favorite memory of being a part of the LHS baseball team is getting wild in the dugout with his teammates during his sophomore year.

Braxton shared with us his thoughts and impacts that COVID-19 has had on him personally. He stated, “COVID-19 really bummed all of us seniors out and erased our last year.” Finally, Grice shared with us about the advice he would give younger teammates, “Don’t take the time you have for granted.”

Next up, Chandler Chick. Chandler is the son of Shannon and Jennifer Chick. He plays center field, 1st base and is also a pitcher for the Lexington High School Tigers baseball team.

In sharing with us his thoughts and the impact that COVID-19 has had on him personally, he stated “Made me look at sports in a different way, made me appreciate the game more.” His advice that he would give his younger teammates, Chandler shared…

