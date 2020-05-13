Elvis Visits AHC Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Residents at AHC-Lexington received a special visitor at their windows on Monday, May 11, 2020, complete with Las Vegas jump suit, microphone and vintage music from the King of Rock and Roll. Brian Lee Howell is more than just an Elvis Presley impersonator, he has followed the life and music of the iconic Presley for most of his life. Howell is part of Bringing It Back Productions and has a following on Facebook, as well as a site on the web at https://www.brianleehowell.com. AHC staff enjoyed dancing from room to room as Elvis sang their favorite tunes from window to window. It was Decade Day at the facility and many of the staff dressed up. One of the nurses, Kristy Holmes Belcher, said that her hall was themed for the 1980’s so she…

