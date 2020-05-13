Demolition of Civic Center Will Provide Public with Memorabilia

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, a claw reached out to start the demolition of the oldest section of the Lexington Civic Center building, which began its life in 1926 as the Lexington City School. Many of the people who have lived in Lexington or went to the old school are interested in portions of the building for keepsakes, and there are several plans to make those available.

Demolition project manager, Timmy Reeves, of Tim’s Tree Works, will be placing bricks in a section along South Main Street which are free for the public. “We hope that people won’t hoard the bricks, but we plan to put enough out for everyone to take home a keepsake,” Reeves said. People should not enter the work zone, which is marked off with wooden stakes and black plastic, but there are several places along South Main to park and get the brick, including the grassy area near the…

For the complete story, see the May 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

