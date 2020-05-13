Commencements to be Broadcast on Z-99

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Due to the limit of four tickets per student for commencement at Lexington and Scotts Hill High Schools, WZLT-99.3 will broadcast both ceremonies as they occur. “Because of this situation with COVID-19, there will be a lot of grandparents and other friends and relatives that will not be able to attend the events,” said Don Enochs with Lexington Broadcasting.

“Weather permitting, we’ll broadcast Scotts Hill on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and Lexington on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.,” he said.

Commencement at Scotts Hill High School is planned to start at their football stadium Thursday, May 14, 2020. Commencement at Lexington High School is planned for the next night, Friday, May 15, 2020, at their football stadium.

Steve Wilkinson, Director of Henderson County Schools announced earlier that “due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be in place for…

