S&S Ins., Erie Ins. and Scott’s BBQ Honor Others with Meals

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Brandon Deere, with S&S Insurance, had the opportunity to partner with Erie Insurance to make a $1,000.00 charitable donation to provide some meals for first responders. As time under the COVID-19 restrictions continues to stretch, Brandon thought about what positive opportunities might be available. “We wanted to be able to give back to the community, to do something nice for others,” Brandon said. They decided to do some meals for medical personnel and first responders, like EMS, firefighters and law enforcement. “Then we also thought about how everyone has struggled in the salon and gym businesses and decided we would add them as well.”

With “shop local” in mind, Brandon also wanted to arrange the meals through someone in town and reached out to Zach Parker at B.E. Scott’s BBQ, “After telling Zach what we had in mind and how much, Zach said that he would match it!” Yes, it’s a time of crisis for many, lasting far longer than anyone imagined. But isn’t it amazing that…

For complete coverage, see the May 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

