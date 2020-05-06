Children Share Smiles with ACH Lexington Residents

Article by W. Clay Crook-

If you have a parent or grandparent in a nursing home facility, the pandemic has caused one of the most trying of times, and contact with the loved one is often only through the window.

Residents at the Assisted Health Community, AHC – Lexington, received a special treat when they looked out of their windows on April 28, 2020, as Tucker Webb, Tinleigh Webb and Avany Berryman moved from window to window to share their smiles and wave signs of support and encouragement. “What’s all the commotion? Why’s everyone going to the door?” Jessica Blankenship shared. “Our eyes began to fill with tears as we watched these sweet children going window to window holding up their…

For the complete article, see the May 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

