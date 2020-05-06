Biker Community Honors Local Hospital Staff

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The biker community turned out in a large group on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 to show their support for the front-line medical staff at the Henderson County Community Hospital.

Amanda Thompson, of Lexington, had been collecting donations to treat medical staff to a meal at Jackson General Hospital and the Henderson County Community Hospital. Scott Bumpus, Josh Dillion and Jennifer Blackwell from Bumpus Harley Davidson, in Jackson, offered their parking lot as a…

For complete coverage, see the May 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

