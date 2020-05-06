Anytime Fitness Reopens, Future Looks Good

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Dining in still has a slow start in Lexington, and salons started their re-opening today on May 6th, but for Anytime Fitness, their re-opening on Friday, May 1, 2020 has been a reunion of old clients, and perhaps a host of new ones. Gyms were allowed to re-open under the Governor’s guidelines on Friday. Mark and Janet Woods were busy getting everything ready, with final touches and disinfecting as the doors opened. “The opening went really well,” Mark said, “everyone was really great with social distancing and all the protective guidelines.” Gym users were respectful and patient, “and we’ve had a good business each…

For complete coverage, see the May 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

