South Side Mustangs Do Their Part in School Meal Drop Program

Article by W. Clay Crook-

This week’s school meal drop program spotlight is on South Side Elementary. The Mustang’s had about two dozen volunteers helping them Monday morning, April 27, 2020, many getting up and getting there by 6:00 a.m. to get the meals ready for the food drop event that morning.

“It’s our cafeteria workers who have worked the hardest,” everyone said, but everyone looked busy and hard working. As soon as a vehicle pulled up, names were checked and meals were grabbed, taking care of everyone quickly with a friendly and enthusiastic morning greeting. Can you see a smile under a protective mask? Maybe not, but you could tell from their eyes and their voices that the smiles were definitely underneath.

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

