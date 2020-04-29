Second Harvest Food Drop Event at Caywood Elementary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Some 450 families received groceries during the 2nd Harvest Food Bank drop at Caywood Elementary on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Although the event started at 9:00 a.m., members of the Lexington Police Department said that families had already started to arrive by 6:45 a.m. and were parked in double rows in the Caywood parking below Maple Street. Traffic had been routed down Monroe Street to the Caywood Elementary parking area, and then down Dixon Street. The food drop off area was…

For the complete story, see the April 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!