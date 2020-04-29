Salons Face Tremendous Struggle Due to COVID-19 Closure

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There has been a wonderful effort on the part of the State of Tennessee to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some segments of the community are still facing a tremendous struggle. Salons might be a single business owner, a private beautician or nail tech renting a space, but the concerns are often the same. They are in the non-essential category of businesses, faced early closure, and many have spent their time since day one with no income.

Yes, Tennessee provides unemployment benefits for self-employed workers up to $275.00 per week, and Federal programs have added another $600.00 a week. But among the local salon community, no one on social media has been able to confirm that any of them have received benefits.

“The stimulus check just didn’t last long with nothing else to support it,” one post said. Beauty shops, barber shops, tattoo parlors and gyms will have to remain closed until a future phase of the re-opening plan.Kara Luxmore, with Salon West, has almost become the social media warehouse for updates in the salon community. After the Governor’s phased re-opening plan was announced, she had this to say. “God forgive me for the way I feel today! Some of the hardest working people I know are going to lose things they have worked so hard for.”

“Please don’t tell me they should’ve saved. It doesn’t matter how much you save. When you have thousands of dollars in rent at your business every month, business loans and you have no business coming in for 3 months… not to mention your…

