Lexington City Board Holds Online Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their first online work session on April 21, 2020 through WebEx. The public was able to join either online or through a call-in number. Including the public, there were about 35 participants. This was a work session only with no voting or approvals.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs gave a brief update on COVID-19 and spoke about the April 25th 2nd Harvest Food Drop at Caywood, and the April 26th COVID-19 drive in testing opportunity at the First United Methodist Church parking lot.

The board reviewed a bid presentation by city recorder Cody Wood on the demolition of the Civic Center building. Out of the twelve bids, the lowest was for $167,000.00 by Tim’s Tree Works, LLC, of Lexington, the next lowest was DT Specialized Services, Tulsa, OK and the highest was C. Lindsey Demolition and Excavation, Nashville, for $324,000.00. The bid includes complete removal of the debris and security of the site during demolition. Wood said that items, such as the dedicatory plaque, could be removed until demolition begins, but that once demolition starts the building and…

