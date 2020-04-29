Highlighting: LHS Lady Tigers Softball

Article by Blake Franklin-

While everyone who is an avid sports fan has noticed that sports have been postponed or even cancelled, it has hit the local sports scene extremely hard. In the upcoming editions of The Lexington Progress, we want to try and bring some light to those senior players affected. We know that the current way isn’t at all how the seniors wanted their high school careers to come to a close. So, the staff here would like to highlight the teams, whose season got cut short or cancelled altogether.

This week, we are starting with the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team. This group of young ladies were poised to make another deep post-season run, with their sights set on a state championship. Many believe the team had what it took to bring home the hardware. We can only imagine the memories that would have been made had the season played out rightfully so.

Lead by seniors Jacy Weaver, Kynlee Burke, Mary Taylor and Morgan Russell, the LHS Lady Tigers had the experience from these four to make lasting impressions during their senior campaign. Our hearts go out to these ladies and we wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors.

The Sports Editor for The Lexington Progress sent out a player questionnaire to head coach Blake Burke and asked if he could help distribute these among his senior players. We thank Coach Blake for his help with this. Now, lets take a look at the four seniors and what the girls had to share with our staff. The players will be listed in alphabetical order by first name.

Jacy Weaver is the daughter of Jody Weaver and is a pitcher for the Lady Tigers softball team. Her favorite memory she shared with us is when the softball team went to the state tournament and turned a triple play against Creek Wood High School. She said, “COVID-19 has impacted my senior year of softball. We worked everyday for this season just to get it taken away from us like it was nothing.”

Jacy’s future plans are to attend Blue Mountain College and major in Exercise Science. Her advice to give her younger teammates, Weaver stated, “Play every game like it’s your last. Push through all the workouts and practices Coach Blake makes you complete because in the end it will all be worth it. Listen to Coach Blake because he will make you a better person on and off the field. He will push you like nobody else will.”

Next, we highlight Kynlee Burke. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Stacie Burke and plays shortstop for the Lady Tigers softball team. Kynlee’s favorite memory is beating McNairy her freshman year on a sacrifice bunt. She also loved playing corn hole in the hotel rooms at the state tournament and also finishing Runner-Up at the state tournament.

Kynlee stated, “COVID-19 has taken away what was supposed to be the “best year” of high school and all the memories that come with it. Prom, graduation and softball were all taken or changed dramatically. I would give anything to play one more high school game or get a chance at playing in the state championship game one more time”.

Her future plans are to achieve her business degree at Jackson State Community College and go to hair school when she heals from shoulder surgery. On her advice she’d give to younger teammates, she said…

For the complete story, see the April 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

