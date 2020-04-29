Henderson County Community Hospital to Receive $348,594.00 From Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants

Article by W. Clay Crook-

During the Governor’s media briefing on Tuesday April 21, 2020, he announced that the first four of those rural hospitals had received their grants, including Henderson County Community Hospital (HCCH) in Lexington, Tennessee.

According to Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, the amount reported to him from Nashville for the grant was $348,594.00. The hospital transitioned from Quorum Health to Braden Health on March 31, 2020 and has been in the process of restructuring and updating equipment.

According to HCCH spokesperson, Gary Stewart, he had applied very early in the process for the funding, “as soon as they started accepting applications. We had a conference call last Tuesday, April 14th, to discuss how the grant would be used if awarded.”

“Our purpose was to seek available grant funding to help with the retention of employees in the form of salaries and benefits, supply and pharmaceutical expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic,’ Stewart said, “and the decrease in volume that resulted from the Governor’s executive orders like the elimination of elective surgeries. I was notified on April 20th that we would be awarded a portion of the grant requested.”

“I am currently working with the TN Department of Finance & Administration to complete the grant contract for the hospital. We hope to have everything…

For the complete story, see the April 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

