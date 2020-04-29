Henderson County Announces Graduation Plans

Release-

On Monday, April 27, 2020, Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson released the following plans for high school graduations.

“With public schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, Henderson County Schools have been forced to make alternate decisions about high graduation plans.”

“We are heartbroken for our seniors and all students impacted by this pandemic,” Mr. Steve Wilkinson stated. “The health and safety of our students, employees, and community stakeholders are our main priority. Thank you for your understanding during these trying times.”

Lexington High School

LHS 2020 graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the football stadium. Rain Out dates, if needed, will be at the football stadium on Saturday, May 16th at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, May 17th at 3:00 p.m.

Scotts Hill High School

The SHHS 2020 graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the football stadium. Rain out dates, if needed, will be at the football stadium on Saturday, May 16th at 2:00 p.m. or Sunday, May 17th at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be in place for the graduations. Each student will receive four tickets. We are planning on having live streaming at both graduations for other family members and friends. While at the ceremony, attendees will have designated seating arrangements.

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

