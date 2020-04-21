Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Meeting To be Available Online

Release by TWRA-

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on April 24. In compliance with restrictions to combat the Covid 19 pandemic, the meeting will be a virtual meeting online with commissioners and staff members participating remotely. The public will be able to view the meeting live via the internet on the TWRA YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/tennesseewildcast, and it will be recorded so that viewing at a later date will be possible.

The major topic during this meeting will be a preview of the upcoming hunting seasons. As the meeting is only a preview of the season recommendations, no decisions will be made during the April meeting. However, the public will have adequate time to comment prior to the next meeting on…

