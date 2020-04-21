Scotts Hill High School Seniors Share their Thoughts on COVID-19

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The lion will lay down with the lamb someday without even needing social distancing and personal protection equipment. But for Scotts Hill High School Lion Seniors, whose school has set a pace over the last couple of decades with setting scholastic and athletic achievement records, they have now gone through a month of restriction, school closure and game cancellations.

“I miss the normalcy of things,” said SHHS senior Allison Yarbro. And for the spring sports season? “We are missing our last, maybe even our best season, and we will never have the opportunity to catch that moment again.” Allison is the daughter of Ammie and Dudley Yarbro, and has been the Vice-President of the Beta Club, a member of the Student Council and the Math Club, and the time away from her classmates, her soon to be Alma Mater, has left an empty place, during that special time in the life of being a senior, that can’t be replaced. “And there are others who have missed so much more than I have.” Allison has used Facetime, SnapChat, phone calls and texting to keep up with everyone, and feels fortunate that her future plans were already in place before the crisis restrictions came into place. “It’s disappointing to miss what we have, but many of the parents have committed to putting together something for us.” “You know, everything happens for a reason,” she said, “but there is still so much to be thankful for- we’re going to make it, no matter what.”

Lauren Stanfill works on the yearbook staff and submits the SHHS article for The Lexington Progress, and has used the usual social media to keep up with everyone. Her generation may have been the best prepared for a situation like this we thought during her interview. It really hasn’t been that long ago when ways to communicate and socialize through social media and applications were limited. Lauren is the daughter of Misty Kelley and Jeff Stanfill and has everything in place to start at Belmont University in the Fall, and is looking forward to studies in…

For complete coverage, see the April 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!