Schools Remain Closed through End of School Year

At 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Governor Bill Lee announced that “It is our decision to recommend that schools remain closed through the end of the school year. Our Department of Education will work with local leaders and ensure there is flexibility for districts all across the state as they have critical year end activities and even preparation for the new year. Students have lost a significant amount of learning time and we are committed to providing resources that will keep our students engaged over the next several weeks, even though they will not be in school buildings.”

Soon afterwards a message from Mr. Steve Wilkinson, Director of Henderson County Schools, that the Henderson County School system would follow the Governor’s recommendations.

“The Henderson County School System is announcing that schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, ending May 22, 2020,” Wilkinson said.

“The Henderson County School System understands how these decisions are impacting our local families and students. Our staff still pursues the goal to balance our desire for students to have their current needs met during these difficult times.” Wilkinson went on to say that because the primary concern is for…

