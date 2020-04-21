First Pentecostal Church Exceeds Monthly Food Drive Numbers

Article by W. Clay Crook-

First Pentecostal Church, Lexington, in conjunction with 2nd Harvest Food Bank, provides a monthly food drive every 3rd Thursday. “We often serve three hundred cars,” said Pastor David Beecham, “but that often includes multiple families in one car.” With the COVID-19 pandemic making times especially rough for many families, Beecham said that they had made extra food available.

How many? Well over the five hundred expected cars, and Natchez Trace Drive was stalled in both directions from the church location, with traffic assistance from the Lexington Police Department in multiple areas. Tables, pallets and designated areas on the ground close to the church building were bulging with fresh food products. “And this is good food, fresh meat and produce, fit for anyone’s table,” said church member Gordon Wildridge. “Dozens of volunteers turn out and start working early to sort and separate and get the food ready for distribution.”

“This is what we are all about and the food program goes back 48 years,” he said, to an event started by Beecham’s father, Bishop Bobby Beecham, who pastored and lead the congregation for many years. “He didn’t retire,” David said with a smile, “he just changed the focus of his ministry!” Bishop Beecham said that the church was blessed to be able to distribute God’s bounty. “We are all thankful to be able to…

