Covid-19 Drive-Through Testing Location Set for Sunday (April 26) In Henderson County

The Tennessee Department of Health – West TN Region will offer two drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to residents who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. Below are testing locations and times:



On Saturday, April 25, 2020, COVID-19, a drive-through testing site will be open at the following location in West Tennessee:

• Gibson County 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Milan Middle School, 4040 Middle Road, Milan, TN



On Sunday, April 26, 2020, COVID-19, a drive-through testing site will be open at the following location in West Tennessee:

• Henderson County 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., First Methodist Church, 27 East Church Street, Lexington, TN



Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.



Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.



Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.



Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.



Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

