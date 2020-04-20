City of Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen Plan Electronic Workshop Meeting

Article by Blake Franklin-

Ever had thoughts of attending a Lexington City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, but didn’t want to leave your house? Now you can!

City of Lexington citizens, along with those of Henderson County, can join in on the Lexington City Board of Mayor and Aldermen Workshop meeting by accessing it online.

The meeting is scheduled for April 21, 2020 and the workshop will be held electronically via WebEx. The starting time is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Due to the current Executive Orders issued by Governor Lee’s office, this meeting is taking place electronically to protect the health and safety of the residents of Lexington, Tennessee.

Viewers will need to follow a few directions in order to have access to this meeting. The directions are listed below:

Call WebEx Number: 1-408-418-9388 Meeting Access Number: 621 343 430 Meeting Password: ykM3RnBAh23 # (95637622 from phones and video systems)

Participants will be able to view this through a video system or application. Dial 621343430@meetingsamer6.webex.com. You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Viewers can also join by using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business. Dial 621343430.meetingsamer6@lync.webex.com.

Any questions regarding this should be directed to City Recorder Cody Wood, at 731-968-6657.