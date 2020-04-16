Lifeline Blood Services to host Blood Drive Monday in Lexington

Lifeline will sponsor at blood drive at the Lexington Save-A-Lot on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Photo submitted / The Lexington Progress

Cherie Hale Parker, Public Relations Coordinator for Lifeline Blood Services, released the following information on a blood drive schedule for Lexington, Tennessee.



You can save a life by giving blood at Save A Lot, Lexington, Monday, April 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

We want to remind you that giving blood is considered an essential activity by health and government officials. Many cancelled blood drives have caused our blood supply to decrease. We are asking that you please consider giving blood this week. The last thing our community needs during this difficult time is a blood shortage. Patients still need blood to live.

Because of social distancing the blood donation process may take longer, and we are requesting that if you have a mask, please wear it when you come for your donation. If you have questions or need more information, please call (731) 427-4431.

“PLEASE GIVE BLOOD-LIVES DEPEND ON IT!”

Stay connected during this unprecedented time with YOUR LOCAL NEWS!

Subscribe today for home delivery or the e-edition. Call today 731-968-NEWS (6397).