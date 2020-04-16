Covid-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

Release-

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer thirty-three drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

The site closest to Henderson County on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday April 19th, will be the Jackson Fairgrounds building in Madison County, located at 800 South Highland Avenue, and will be operating both days from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will also be a Saturday location from 9:00 a.m. until noon in Hardin County, located at the First Baptist Church, 145 Main Street in Savannah.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19.

This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Tennessee’s Coronovirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., CDT daily at (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945.

