Alexander Appointed to President Trump’s Economic Recovery Initiative

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following press release was posted without editing.

United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after being appointed to President Trump’s Economic Recovery Initiative:

“The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines. Everyone I know wants this to happen as quickly as we responsibly can, and I welcome the opportunity to help in this way.”

Senator Alexander is the Chairman of the United States Senate’s health committee.

