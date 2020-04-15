No THP Checkpoints for Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

April’s Checkpoint Enforcement list from the Tennessee Highway Patrol does not have any sites listed for Henderson County, but the eight checkpoints listed for Jackson District 8 does include some of the surrounding counties:

• 4/10/2020 Weakley State Route 54 at the 18 mm- Sobriety

• 4/10/2020 Hardin SR 69 north of Cherry Chapel Loop- Sobriety

• 4/17/2020 Gibson South 17th Street at the Baum Street (Humboldt City Limits)- Seat Belt

• 4/17/2020 Decatur S.R. 69 at the…

For the complete story, see the April 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

