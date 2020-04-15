Henderson County Man Arrested for Child Abuse and False Imprisonment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Darron Howard, age 37, of Henderson County, was arrested on April 11, 2020 on charges of child abuse and neglect, a second offense of domestic assault, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. The arresting officer was Deputy Amber Wood of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. According to the court documents, the defendant was alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend, Christina Mayo, “by hitting her with closed and open hand multiple times over a two-day period…

