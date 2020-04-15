Governor Lee Recommends Schools Remain Closed through the End of School Year

At 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Governor Bill Lee announced that “It is our decision that schools remained closed through the end of the school year. Our Department of Education will work with local leaders, and ensure there is flexibility for districts all across the state as they have critical year end activities and even preparation for the new year. Students have lost a significant amount of learning time and we are committed to providing resources that will keep our students engaged over the next several weeks, even though they will not be in school buildings.”

“However, there are implications outside of the classroom in regards to safety. The Department of Education Commissioner will convene a COVID-19 task force to develop a strategy to support local communities to help ensure that students remain safe outside of the classroom and through the summer.”



This is a developing story…continue to check back as more becomes available.

