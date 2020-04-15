Governor Lee Extends Stay at Home Order Through April 30th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

COVID-19 Bulletin #17 followed shortly after Governor Bill Lee’s 3:00 p.m. video conference with the state. “In cooperation with the guidance from the White House, Tennessee’s Stay at Home Order is extended through April 30, 2020.”

“The Unified Command Group will continue to consult with experts, analyze all available data, and monitor CDC recommendations for the remainder of this month. Beginning in May, a phased reboot of the economy is planned.”

Creation of Economic Recovery Group

“Gov. Lee announced the development of the Economic Recovery Group to focus on a phased reboot of the state economy. The group will be led by Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell and will work in coordination with legislative leadership, local mayors, health care professionals, and representatives of impacted industries. The Economic Recovery Group will issue industry-specific guidance so that businesses can be prepared to operate safely and protect their employees and customers.” Although Governor Bill Lee had been encouraged by the data sets, he said on Monday’s April 13, 2020 call at 3:00 p.m. that “We aren’t out of the woods yet.” He said that first responders and health care officials have saved thousands of Tennessee lives, but that “we must remain vigilant and continue to use social distancing.” In reference to his stay at home executive bulletin, Governor Lee has extended the executive order to April 30th, following the White House recommendations, and will “begin re-phasing during the month of May.”

Information on Tennessee schools is expected during the Wednesday, April 15th call at 3:00 p.m. “With regards to schools, we are going to be making a decision and will have more to say about that on Wednesday,” he said.

Henderson County Statistics

According to the Novel Coronavirus site maintained by the Tennessee Department of Health, Henderson County, as of press time, was at two confirmed cases, both of them had recovered, with 198 tests that were…

