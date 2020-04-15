Gone With the Wind 80 Year Anniversary for the Princess Theatre

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Most Eagerly-Awaited Motion Picture of All Time”-“Gone With The Wind” was first shown at the Lexington Princess Theatre on the dates of April 18, 19, & 20, 1940. April 2020 marks the 80th year anniversary for the original showing of the famed motion picture!! The Watts Family, owners of the Princess Theatre, had planned to show the movie in April this year to commemorate this special anniversary of the original showing. However, the movie has been postponed due to the Coronavirus shutdown of non-essential businesses. Later this year when business resumes, Gone With The Wind will be shown in a fully remastered form from 35mm Film Reel Projection to the current technology of Digital Cinema Projection of the highest quality resolution. It will be just like experiencing the grand premier showing of April 1940!

To celebrate the 80th anniversary showing, an original playbill of the showing at the Princess in 1940 was donated back to the Princess by Mr. Norman Cross, owner of Cross Dry Cleaners here in Lexington. The playbill was printed in full color and is…

For the complete story, see the April 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

