Dam Breaks at Carrington Pond

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“Once upon a time it was the forerunner to what we have at Natchez Trace State Park and the lakes,” said Alderman Jack Johnson in a conversation about Carrington Pond. John A. Carrington, who built the pond, sometime perhaps in the late 1920’s, was Johnson’s step-grandfather. The earthen dam on the west side of the pond recently gave way and revealed the diving board from the 1930’s and some of the original flow routes.

There may have been a smaller pond there before Carrington when the Dennison family owned the farm. If you do a web search of Carrington Pond, you will find it listed nearly a dozen times and even has its own Facebook page. “It’s a private area now, shared by the surrounding home owners,” said Carrington Pond resident Bobby Dyer, “but in my father’s day you could pay to swim and buy a cold soft drink for a nickel.”

Resident Lisa Hester invited Blake Franklin, from The Lexington Progress, out to make some photographs of the drained area. Residents are making plans to have the dam rebuilt. Dyer says hopefully by the end of the summer. “Our children and grandchildren have had a lot of fun on the water there, and it’s a beautiful site in the…

For the complete story, see the April 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

