72nd District Town Hall Meeting Conducted by Phone

72nd State District Representative Kirk Haston, along with Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Dr. Chris Jones from the TriStar Centennial Medical Center hosted a telephone town hall meeting on Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020, to answer questions in the 72nd District on COVID-19. Many of the questions were basic and involved constituents from all over the district. The Lexington Progress asked if there was sufficient medical capacity in West Tennessee if a surge in the virus occurred. Dr. Jones said that there was and that additional mobile capability had been authorized from the Governor.

Speaker Sexton said that personal protective equipment (PPE) from the state was also available if local supply lines became slow for the medical community. Representative Haston said that the district has done very well with social distancing and…

