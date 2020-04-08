TWRA Offers Information Regarding Vessel Sales

Release by TWRA-

During this time of quarantine, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency understands the hardship individuals are experiencing due to many county offices offering limited services and/or closing.

If you are needing to pay sales tax on your vessel, the TWRA is encouraging you to call your county clerk’s office to ensure they are open and that they will be able to assist prior to leaving your home. Be advised that the law states; “In order for your vessel to be legal for operation on Tennessee waterways, applicable Tennessee sales tax must be paid and application must be…

