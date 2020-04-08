HCCH Makes Braden Health Transition

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Community Hospital made its transition from Quorum to Braden Health on March 31, 2020. Gary Stewart, spokesman for the hospital, said that email and phone lines are under transition, and that a new business model is being implemented.

The corporate business model that was implemented during the Quorum transition was a “one size fits all” kind of model, Stewart said, that didn’t adapt very well for rural communities. The current business model was designed specifically for rural community hospitals and is expected to work well in…

For complete coverage, see the April 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

