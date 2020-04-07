Turkey Season Starts as Scheduled; Lakes and Rivers to Remain Open

Release by TWRA-

Tennessee’s 2020 statewide spring turkey hunting season will be held as scheduled and the state’s lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will remain open.

“Governor (Bill) Lee’s Executive Orders 22 and 23 identifies outdoor activity as an essential activity provided that individuals follow Health Guidelines,” said Kurt Holbert, Chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. “I want to assure all sportsmen that Tennessee’s turkey season opened Saturday, April 4, 2020 as scheduled and public lands controlled by the TWRA will remain open. Likewise, lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the TWRA will remain open to anglers and recreational boaters.”

Tennessee spring hunting turkey annually attracts thousands of Tennesseans to the woods. Chairman Holbert urges hunters, anglers, wildlife viewers, and…

