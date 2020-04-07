Turkey Hunters Reminded Of New “Tag Before You Bag” as Season Starts

Release by TWRA-

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding hunters of a slight change in harvest reporting requirements this year. Beginning with the 2020 spring turkey hunting season, the “Tag Before You Drag” system is in effect for tagging big game animals in the field prior to moving their harvest.

Hunters will be able to use the TWRA on the Go app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service prior to moving. If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation…

