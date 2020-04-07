Massey WWII Monument Replaced at Lexington Cemetery

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Progress ran a story on June 5, 2019 on the defacement of a monument of veteran James Cecil Massey Sr. Massey was born in 1919 and died in 1949 and was one of Henderson County’s sons who gave service during World War II as an infantryman. His son, James Massey Jr., met with the Henderson County Veterans Services Office, and with a photo of the damage and a police report, and applied for a replacement marker. Local business owner, Lisa Beecham, of…

For complete coverage, see the April 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!