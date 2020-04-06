Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed for Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray released information at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 that a second case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Henderson County by the Tennessee Department of Health. The first case was announced on Sunday afternoon, April 5th.

In his video address at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs answered some common questions that have been referred to his office.

Who has been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus? Federal HIPAA laws will not allow the Department of Health to disclose the identity of the persons, and no information is provided to officials in the affected area other than the confirmation.

How do we know we have been in contact with the affected person? The Health Department will do a contact tracing for anyone that has had contact with that person, and will contact them individually.

Should essential businesses consider closing? Mayor Griggs said to go to TN.gov website where there is additional guidance.

When are schools going to re-open? The superintendents of each school system are working with their counterparts in Nashville and will update us as soon as possible.

If I am showing symptoms and need to get tested, where do I go? Call your regular medical provider, and if you don’t have one then call the Health Department. Please don’t go to work sick.

If you have questions on what an essential and non-essential business is, per Executive Order #22, there is additional information at the TN.gov site for reference.

Continue to check this site, as The Lexington Progress will continue to update, as more information becomes available to us.

Stay connected during this unprecedented time with YOUR LOCAL NEWS!

Subscribe today for home delivery or the e-edition. Call today 731-968-NEWS (6397).